Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs Leak Before Unpacked Event

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 successor to the Fold 5 in Paris on July 10. Leaked details suggest a 7.6-inch inner display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 14-based One UI 5, and a 50MP primary rear camera. The foldable handset may weigh 239g, have S-Pen support, a 4,400mAh battery, and IP48 rating. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 , expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will be unveiled on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Leaked details about the upcoming book-style foldable handset have surfaced online previously over the past few weeks. Recently, promotional images of the phone, alongside those of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, were also leaked. Now, a tipster has reiterated some of the key features and specifications that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to get.

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,856 pixels and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen. Both displays are tipped to get a 120Hz refresh rate, and the cover screen is expected to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phone is expected to ship with Android 14-based One UI 5.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The cover screen will likely hold a 10-megapixel front camera sensor, while the inner display is expected to sport a 4-megapixel under-display sensor.

Samsung is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery into the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset is also expected to come with S-Pen support and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port. Connectivity options will likely include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The phone is also expected to carry an IP48-rated build.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to feature an Armor aluminium frame and is expected to weigh 239g. When folded, the phone is expected to measure 12.1mm in thickness; when unfolded, it may measure 5.6mm.