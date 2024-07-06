HMD View Design Leak Reveals Color Options and Key Features

HMD View will likely hit the markets in the next few months. It could be one of the self-branded smartphones by HMD that are expected to be under development. Recently, details about the Nokia Lumia-like HMD Skyline have made headlines. The HMD View moniker, alongside the purported design and leaked features, has surfaced online. The leak has also detailed the possible colour options of the rumoured handset. However, there is yet to be any information about the launch timeline of the phone.

HMD View Design and Colour Options (Expected)

X user HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60), who has previously leaked several purported HMD products, has shared the leaked design renders and key features of the HMD View. The phone appears in the leak with a slightly raised, rectangular camera module with rounded edges placed in the top left corner of the back panel. The colour of this module is darker than the rest of the panel, and it holds two camera units and an LED flash.

The leaked design of the HMD View also shows that the volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge. The HMD branding also appears in the middle of the rear panel.

The tipster added that the phone will be offered in three colorways – Meteor Black, Ice, and Velvet. It is shown in the leaks in the last two options.

HMD View Features (Expected)

The HMD View has been tipped to sport a full-HD+ OLED screen. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC with 8GB of RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of the HMD View is expected to be led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. According to the leak, the handset is expected to have a 4,700mAh battery.