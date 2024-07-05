Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Before India Launch; Expected to Have MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

Lava Blaze X 5G will be launched in India on July 10, the domestic smartphone brand Lava announced recently. The upcoming phone is rumored to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W charging. It will be available for purchase through Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Lava Blaze X 5G Price in India (Rumoured)

According to a report by Ytechb, the Lava Blaze X 5G is expected to come in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB storage options. The base variants could be priced under Rs. 15,000.

The phone may be offered in purple and cream or silver colors, but specific pricing details are currently unknown. It is anticipated to launch at a lower price than the Lava Blaze Curve which was priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Lava Blaze X 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The Lava Blaze X 5G is rumored to feature a Dimensity 7050 processor, a Full-HD+ curved display, and run Android 14. It might come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera in the rear setup. The front camera is expected to be 32-megapixel and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Lava has confirmed that the launch of Lava Blaze X 5G is scheduled for July 10 at 12:00pm IST. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon during the Prime Day sale on July 20 and July 21, with retail store availability anticipated in August.