Xiaomi 15 Pro rumored to have 5,400mAh battery & fast charging details emerge online

Xiaomi 15 Pro, the upcoming flagship smartphone, may come with a 5,400mAh battery and 100W fast charging. Leaks suggest it will feature a triple camera setup with upgraded sensors. The phone is expected to debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device may also have a micro-curved display with 2K resolution and improved wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 15 Pro – Rumoured Battery Capacity and Charging Details

Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 15 Pro, may come equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. These claims were made by a tipster on social media. The smartphone is expected to be part of the Xiaomi 15 series, set to launch in the coming months.

The tipster, Digital Chat Station, mentioned on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that the Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to feature a silicon negative electrode battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s 4,800mAh battery. The smartphone is also rumored to support 100W wired fast charging, although this would be a downgrade from the 120W charging speed of its predecessor. However, Xiaomi is said to enhance the wireless fast charging capabilities of the device, with expectations of 100W wireless fast charging – twice as fast as the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

It has been reported that Xiaomi is currently testing a 120W wired fast charging solution but has yet to resolve thermal issues related to a “temperature rise problem.”

Xiaomi 15 Pro – Rumoured Specifications

Reports suggest that Xiaomi has obtained the “exclusive first launch rights” for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, set to be released later this year. As a result, it is expected that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be powered by this upcoming processor. The device is also rumored to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, replacing the optical fingerprint scanner present in its predecessor.

The tipster, Digital Chat Station, speculates that the Xiaomi 15 Pro might sport a micro-curved display with a 2K resolution, distinct from the Xiaomi 14 Pro. In terms of camera capabilities, the handset is expected to have a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope lens. Interestingly, the periscope lens, previously exclusive to the ‘Ultra’ variant in the Xiaomi 14 series, is now rumored to be available in the Xiaomi 15 Pro as well.