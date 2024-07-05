Honor 200 5G Series Set to Launch in India on July 18: Price and Specs Revealed

Honor will launch its 200 5G series in India on July 18. The phones will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and come in Black and Moonlight White colours. The Honor 200 Pro will have a 6.78-inch quad-curved screen, while the vanilla Honor 200 will have a 6.7-inch display. Both models will have triple rear cameras with 50-megapixel sensors and 5,200mAh batteries with fast charging support. Prices are expected to be around Rs. 53,500 for the Honor 200 and Rs. 74,800 for the Honor 200 Pro.

The Honor 200 5G series is set to launch in India soon, with Honor confirming the upcoming debut of the handsets. The phones will run on Honor’s MagicOS 8.0 skin, based on Android 14, and will be available in two colour options in the country. This series has already been launched in China and Europe, with the global variants equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 8s Gen 3 chipsets for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, respectively.

Honor 200 5G series India launch date

The India launch date for Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G has been scheduled for July 18 at 12:30pm IST. The Pro model will be available in Black and Ocean Cyan shades, while the standard Honor 200 will come in Black and Moonlight White colours. Both models will be sold on Amazon, Honor India website, and leading mainline stores.

Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro 5G will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 in India, with the Pro variant featuring a 6.78-inch quad-curved screen. While specific details for the Indian versions have not been disclosed, they are expected to offer similar features to their European counterparts.

Honor 200 series specifications, price (Expected)

The European variants of the Honor 200 family come with full-HD+ screens, with the Pro model sporting a 6.78-inch display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard model has a 6.7-inch display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Both models feature triple rear camera setups, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. They also have 50-megapixel selfie cameras and 5,200mAh battery units with 100W wired fast charging. The Pro model additionally supports 66W wireless fast charging.

In the UK, the Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99 (approximately Rs. 53,500), and the Honor 200 Pro costs GBP 699.99 (around Rs. 74,800). The pricing in India is expected to be similar to that of the European market.