Samsung to integrate Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate into WhatsApp Calls.

Samsung announced that its Live Translate feature will support third-party apps, possibly including WhatsApp calls, through Galaxy AI. The feature is expected to be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, alongside the One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones. The AI suite will also offer other features like Chat Assist and Interpreter Mode and promises to store user data locally for security.

Samsung has revealed that its Live Translate feature will soon extend its support to third-party applications. There is speculation that this feature may also work for WhatsApp calls, as per a tipster who shared details on social media. The real-time language translation capabilities are expected to be integrated into compatible Samsung smartphones through Galaxy AI, the company’s suite of artificial intelligence features introduced in January. Samsung has confirmed that this suite will remain free to use until 2025.

Live Translation on WhatsApp

According to a post by tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), Galaxy AI will enable real-time language translation in WhatsApp calls. This functionality is expected to be introduced through the One UI 6.1.1 update and may be available on select Galaxy smartphones. This follows Samsung’s earlier announcement regarding third-party application support.

Galaxy AI will power WhatsApp real-time translation — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

It is rumored that Samsung could unveil this feature at the Galaxy Unpacked event set to happen on July 10 in Paris. The event might also showcase the One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy smartphones, particularly with the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models. The anticipated debut of Galaxy AI in these foldable smartphones aligns with a leaked marketing image from June.

The Live Translate feature on Samsung devices operates through on-device processing, ensuring that user data remains stored locally rather than transmitted through a server. Although specific third-party apps are not mentioned, it is likely that applications like Telegram and Google Maps could be integrated.

Won-joon Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile R&D Office for Samsung’s mobile experience business, believes that Galaxy AI on foldable smartphones will open up new possibilities. Apart from Live Translate, the AI suite includes features such as Chat Assist, Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, Summarization, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.