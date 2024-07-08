Apple orders more periscope lenses for iPhone 16 Pro, possibly offering 5x optical zoom: report

Apple is two months away from revealing its next iPhone family, with the focus on advanced camera features for the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have a tetraprism 5x zoom lens, supplied by Largan Precision and GSEO. The iPhone 16 Pro series may also feature 48-megapixel primary cameras and ultra wide-angle cameras, along with the same A18 chip for all models. A new Capture button may be introduced for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone family in approximately two months. Recent leaks about the camera details of the iPhone 16 Pro series suggest that Apple is focusing on introducing advanced features in the Pro models rather than in a cheaper variant like the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus. The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to come equipped with a tetraprism 5x zoom lens, a feature that was exclusively used in the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Apple increases orders for periscope lenses

According to a report by DigitTimes in Asia, Apple is planning to enhance the use of periscope lenses for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Key suppliers such as Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) have reportedly received increased orders for these lenses. These Taiwanese manufacturers are expected to be the primary suppliers for the tetraprism camera components, allowing for 5x optical and 25x digital zoom capabilities.

Largan provided periscope lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, while GSEO is anticipated to join as a new supplier. This development indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an advanced tetra prism 5x lens, building upon the technology introduced in the previous model.

Camera upgrades anticipated for iPhone 16 Pro series

In addition to the enhanced optical zoom features, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to sport 48-megapixel primary cameras and ultra-wide-angle cameras. The top-tier model could boast an advanced 48-megapixel main Sony IMX903 camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor, the same as the one found in the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

All four models of the iPhone 16 series are anticipated to be powered by the same A18 chip. Additionally, a new Capture button could be introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro.