Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Receive Camera Enhancements in Latest Update

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to receive a new software update improving camera features like white balance, HDR, and image processing. The update won’t include optimizations for telephoto and night-mode shots above 10x zoom due to noise issues. Tipster Ice Universe hinted at the update in May, with the rollout expected soon. Samsung has also introduced AI-powered features to other devices, some of which may not be available on older models due to hardware limitations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to receive an upcoming software update focusing on enhancing various camera features. Since its launch in January, users have reported issues such as shutter lag and motion blur affecting the camera performance. While Samsung has released a series of One UI updates for the device, including significant improvements in April, no official statement regarding camera fixes has been made – until now.

According to a tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is gearing up to launch the August update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This update is expected to address issues related to white balance optimization, HDR optimization, overprocessing of images, and video zoom.

The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lot.

This includes white balance optimization, HDR optimization, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization, and video zoom optimization. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce)

July 6, 2024

However, the update will not address optimization for telephoto and night-mode images taken above 10x optical zoom, as per the tipster. This is in response to an issue where images captured at 9.9X zoom appear better than those taken at 10X with more noise.

The anticipated update was first mentioned by the same tipster in May, hinting that the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would bring camera enhancements. Reports suggest the update is still in the testing phase before being rolled out to the public. There are speculations that Samsung may introduce this update alongside the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

Over the past few months, Samsung has introduced various features powered by Galaxy AI across its smartphone lineup. These features include Circle to Search, Live Call Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Generative Edit. However, not all of these features have been made available on older Samsung devices, potentially due to hardware limitations.