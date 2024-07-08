First thoughts on CMF Phone 1

CMF by Nothing has recently launched its first smartphone in India, called the CMF Phone 1. The device comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,999. Known for its unique approach to smartphone design, Nothing has taken it a step further with the CMF Phone 1, featuring a replaceable rear panel.

Key Features and Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 50MP rear camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone enters the competitive smartphone market in India with a promise of delivering something unique and different.

Design and Modularity

The CMF Phone 1 is available in Black, Light Green, Blue, and Orange color options. Despite its appearance as a regular smartphone in the sub-Rs 18,000 segment, the device’s modular design allows users to replace the entire rear panel by unscrewing it and attaching a new one, reminiscent of early smartphone days when batteries and cases were replaceable.

Easy Replacement Process

Replacing the rear panel is a straightforward process. Users need to unscrew the panel using the provided tool, remove it, replace it with a new one, and screw it back together. However, it is advisable to remove the SIM tray before replacing the case.

The phone offers four color options – Black, Light Green, Orange, and an India-exclusive Blue. The textured Black and Light Green variants, along with the premium vegan leather finishes of Blue and Orange, add a touch of elegance. Replacement panels are priced at Rs 1,499.

Display and Performance

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 2000nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, providing an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details.

Camera and Battery

The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony primary sensor and a portrait lens with f/1.8 aperture. The front camera sports a 16MP sensor with advanced features like TrueLens Engine, Ultra XDR, and AI Vivid Mode for enhanced photography experience. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support ensures long-lasting usage.

Final Thoughts

With a starting price of Rs 15,999, the CMF Phone 1 offers an intriguing package with a blend of unique features. Stay tuned for a detailed review to see how it stacks up against competitors in the market like Infinix Note 40, Realme P1 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Keep an eye out for an in-depth review of the CMF Phone 1 to learn more about its performance and capabilities!