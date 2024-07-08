Motorola Edge 50 Pro now available in Vanilla Cream color in India: Price, Specs.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available in a new Vanilla Cream colour option in India, joining the previously available Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl variants. The phone features Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera unit, 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W fast charging support. Priced at Rs. 31,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available in New Colour Variant in India

Motorola has introduced a new colour option for the Edge 50 Pro in India. The smartphone was originally launched in April and was available in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colours. The new colour variant offers the same specifications as the original handset, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired fast charging.

New Colour Option Added

The Vanilla Cream variant now joins the existing Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colour options for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India. It is currently available for purchase on Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 35,999.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, there is a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless TurboPower charging. The IP68-rated phone offers dust and water resistance.