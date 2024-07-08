Vivo Y28s and Y28e Launched in India with Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries: Price, Specs

Vivo has launched the budget 5G smartphones Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e in India. Both phones have MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoCs with up to 8GB RAM and 6.56-inch LCD screens. They come with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and IP64 rating for dust/water resistance. Vivo Y28s starts at Rs. 13,999, while Vivo Y28e starts at Rs. 10,999. Both are available on Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and retail stores.

Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e have been launched in India as the latest budget 5G smartphones from Vivo. The new Vivo Y28 series phones run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM and feature 6.56-inch LCD screens with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery and have an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. Additionally, they house dual rear camera units with different main sensors.

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e Price in India

The price of Vivo Y28s starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. On the other hand, Vivo Y28e is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Both phones are available in multiple colourways and can be purchased from Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and major retail stores.

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e Specifications

The Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 840nits peak brightness. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The cameras on both phones offer features like Super Night camera mode and Multi-style portrait mode for enhanced photography experience.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y28s and Vivo Y28e include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The phones also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and promise four years of battery health. They feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and have an IP64-rated build for durability.