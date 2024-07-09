Xiaomi 15 Series Leak: Includes 120Hz Displays and Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity

Xiaomi is set to launch the new Xiaomi 15 series, including Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro. Leaked specifications reveal features like 120Hz display, 1400 nits brightness, 100W charging, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Prices are rumored to start at CNY 4,599 for Xiaomi 15 and CNY 5,299 for Xiaomi 15 Pro. The series is expected to be the first with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and may offer a Titanium Satellite Communication Edition.

The Xiaomi 15 series, which includes the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, is set to be launched in the upcoming months as Xiaomi’s next flagship phones. The specifications of both smartphones have been leaked on a Chinese microblogging website, revealing that the handsets will feature 120Hz displays with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The leak also includes details about the battery specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Rumoured)

The purported specifications of the Xiaomi 15 lineup were leaked on Weibo by tipster Zou Jiachen. The standard model is rumored to have a 6.36-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It is expected to be powered by a 4,800 or 4,900mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone may also feature a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.73-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide camera, a 3x telephoto camera, and a 5,400mAh battery with fast charging support. Both models will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Other speculated features of the Xiaomi 15 series include up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, Wi-Fi 7 support, dual speakers, IP68 rating, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 15 Series Price (Rumoured)

According to the leak, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to start at CNY 4,599 for the base 12GB+256GB variant, while the top-end 1TB variant may cost CNY 5,499. The Xiaomi 15 Pro’s base variant is anticipated to be priced between CNY 5299-5499, with the top-end 1TB variant priced at CNY 6,499. There may also be a special edition called the “Titanium Satellite Communication Edition” priced at CNY 6,999.