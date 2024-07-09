iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 brings Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps

Apple unveiled iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, releasing Developer Beta 3 with new features. The update includes automatic dark icon theming for third-party apps, home screen customization options, improved emoji interface, and tweaks to the flashlight feature and wallpapers. iOS 18 also hints at upcoming AI features like Genmoji and Image Playground. The official release is expected after the launch of iPhone 16 series in September.

Apple introduced the iOS 18, the next operating system update for the iPhone, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. Following the unveiling, the Cupertino-based tech company has been releasing several iterations of the iOS 18 beta to developers, which include new features, system enhancements, and bug fixes. Recently, Apple rolled out the iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 update for iPhone, which reportedly includes Dark Mode icons for third-party apps, a larger flashlight interface, and other enhancements.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 Brings Automatic Dark Icon Theming

The introduction of automatic Dark Mode theming for third-party app icons was observed by MacRumors on the iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 update. Users who have updated to the latest version with build number 22A5307F should now see the automatic Dark Mode theming for third-party app icons.

During WWDC 2024, Apple revealed new home screen customization options, such as the ability to add a color tint to icons or enable a dark theme for app icons. With the latest update, icons with white backgrounds can be switched to black. The release notes from Apple indicate that the update also addresses bugs related to the automatic dark theme for icons.

Aside from the new icons, the iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 update combines emoji, Memoji, and stickers in a single, scrollable interface on Apple’s iPhone operating system. The Photos app now features a Select option at the top-right corner by default, streamlining access for users.

Other features included in the latest iOS 18 beta version are enhanced options for RCS texts in the Messages app, a larger interface for the flashlight feature, dynamic versions of iOS 18 wallpapers, and updated colors for the Apple Maps icon.

The update also includes references to Apple Intelligence, the company’s upcoming suite of artificial intelligence features, with hints of Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and Writing Tools. Although Apple showcased AI features during WWDC, their official launch is expected next year, following the release of iOS 18 in the coming months after the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September.