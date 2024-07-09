OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India and Renders Leaked; Features 1.5K Display and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Nord 4 is set to launch on July 16 with leaked design, price, and specifications. It is expected to cost under Rs. 30,000 in India and feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, and 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The design includes a dual-tone metal build, hole-punch selfie camera, and USB Type-C port. It may have a 50MP primary sensor and cost Rs. 27,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launching on July 16

The OnePlus Nord 4 is all set to be unveiled on July 16. While OnePlus has not officially confirmed any details about the next-generation Nord series phone, several leaks have provided insights into its design, price in India, and specifications. The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be priced below Rs. 30,000 in India and may feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC along with a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display. The phone is also rumored to come with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 4 Design and Specifications Leaked

A report by Android Headlines has revealed alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 4. The images show the phone in black, mint, and white or silver colors with a dual-tone design and a metal build. The device features a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, flat sides, and retains the alert slider on the left side. The bottom side of the phone appears to have a USB Type-C port.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord 4 will sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC, house a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support, and boast a camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be priced at Rs. 27,999, inclusive of bank offers. This price is lower than the previously rumored Rs. 31,999. The OnePlus Nord 4 is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V which has been available in China since March, priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.