Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to Watch and What’s Coming

In Short:

Samsung will introduce Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Buds 3, and possibly the Galaxy Ring at the annual Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 in Paris on July 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 7.6-inch inner display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a 6.7-inch main display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Ring will also be launched, with the Galaxy Ring offering health-related features like body temperature monitoring and stress level tracking. Users can watch the live stream on Samsung’s social media platforms.

Samsung is hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will unveil the next generation of foldables. The company has officially announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones will be introduced during the launch event, along with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Buds 3. The Samsung Unpacked Event 2024 is scheduled to take place in Paris this year.

If you are wondering where to watch the live stream of the event and what to expect from Samsung’s biggest launch event of 2024, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Let’s dive in.

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked Event 2024?

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will be held on July 10, 2024, in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). The live stream of the event will be available on Samsung’s social media platforms, including YouTube and X (previously Twitter), as well as on the company’s official website.

What to Expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024?

Samsung has confirmed that several products will be launched during the Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Buds 3. There are also rumors that the company may introduce the long-awaited Galaxy Ring at the event. Here’s a summary of what to expect:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung is set to upgrade its foldable lineup with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on July 10. The smartphone is expected to feature an improved design compared to its predecessor, with a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner display and a 6.3-inch outer screen. Both screens are likely to support a 120Hz screen refresh rate, with the outer screen rumored to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on Android 14-based One UI 5. The phone is expected to feature multiple cameras on both the front and rear, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the rear. Additionally, the device may support S-Pen functionality and come with a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is also planning to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the event. The upcoming flip phone could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ main display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might sport a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and 35W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series, along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which could rival the Apple Watch Ultra series. The wearables are expected to feature One UI 6 Watch and 3D glass dials, powered by a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset.

The Galaxy Watch 7 models may come in 40mm and 44mm variations, offering different display sizes and battery capacities. They are likely to support fast wireless charging and include advanced health tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung might unveil the Galaxy Ring at the launch event, a smart ring with innovative health-related features and tracking capabilities. The ring is expected to offer temperature monitoring, stress level tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more.