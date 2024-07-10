Moto G85 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC & 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specs

The Moto G85 5G was launched in India with a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and 50MP main camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Priced at Rs. 17,999, it comes in three colours and offers discounts for buyers. The phone runs on Android 14-based UI, has 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, along with dual SIM support and various connectivity options.

The Moto G85 5G was recently launched in India as the latest 5G offering from the Lenovo-owned brand. This new addition to the Moto G-series is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. It boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The device is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability. Interestingly, the Moto G85 5G appears to be a rebrand of the Moto S50 Neo, which made its debut in China last month.

Moto G85 5G price in India

The pricing for the Moto G85 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end model, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Gray color options. The phone will be up for sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and select retail outlets in India starting from July 16 at 12pm IST.

Customers purchasing the Moto G85 5G can avail of an instant bank discount or an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 on their old phone, effectively reducing the starting price to Rs. 16,999. Additionally, buyers can benefit from up to nine months of no-cost EMI offers.

Moto G85 5G specifications

The Moto G85 5G is equipped with a dual SIM (nano) setup and runs on Android 14-based Hello UI. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be virtually expanded up to 24GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G85 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back, along with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, LTEPP, and more. The device supports face unlock, features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For power, the Moto G85 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, delivering a claimed 34 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is promised to receive two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone’s dimensions are 161.91×73.06×7.59 mm, weighing around 172 grams.