Report: Face ID Design Changes Expected in iPhone 16 Series

In Short:

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series soon, with potential changes to the Face ID system. Reports suggest upgrades to biometric authentication, but previous leaks were debunked by industry experts. The iPhone 17 series is expected to arrive in 2025 with improvements to the front-facing camera. Apple may equip these models with a 24-megapixel selfie camera for higher resolution images. Display changes for Face ID on iPhone 16 are anticipated.

iPhone 16 Series Launching Soon with Changes to Face ID Design

The iPhone 16 series, Apple’s upcoming smartphones set to replace the iPhone 15 lineup, is set to be released in the upcoming weeks. Reports suggest that there will be significant changes to the Face ID biometric authentication feature on these new handsets.

Changes to iPhone 16 Face ID Design

A recent report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) indicates that Apple is planning to revamp the Face ID system on the iPhone 16. The Face ID system uses facial recognition to unlock the device and secure sensitive data and payment functions. The decision to drop British supplier Coherent has reportedly prompted Apple to make changes to the Face ID technology.

While the specific design alterations to the Face ID system remain undisclosed, previous leaks had suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro models would feature enhanced sensors located under the display. This could potentially enable a full-screen experience without the need for the Dynamic Island introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Contrary to earlier speculation, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young believes that these Face ID upgrades are unlikely to be introduced until 2025, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Future reports indicate that the iPhone 17 series, expected next year, will feature a significant upgrade to the front-facing camera. Apple is rumored to equip its 2025 iPhone models with a 24-megapixel selfie camera, offering higher resolution images compared to the current 12-megapixel cameras.