Realme GT 6 China Variant Launches with Snapdragon 888 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery: Specs, Price

Realme launched the GT 6 in China. This version has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, upgrades from the Indian variant. It has a 50MP camera, 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Prices start at CNY 2,799 (Rs. 32,000). The phone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5, with impressive display, powerful processor, and improved camera setup.

The Realme GT 6 was officially launched in China, following its release in India and select global markets last month. The Chinese variant of the GT 6 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera unit and a large 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. In comparison, the Indian variant is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen SoC and a slightly smaller 5,500mAh battery.

Realme GT 6 Price

The pricing for the Realme GT 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000), while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB models are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000) respectively. The phone is available in Dark Side of the Moon, Light Year White, and Storm Purple color options.

Realme GT 6 Specifications

The Realme GT 6 China variant runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

The phone packs a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and measures 162x76x8.43mm.