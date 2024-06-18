Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: 6.7″ Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Launched in India – Price & Specs

Motorola launched the Edge 50 Ultra in India, featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 6.7-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, and triple rear camera setup with 64MP telephoto lens. Priced at Rs. 59,999, it is available in 12GB+512GB configuration in three colors. It has 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, Android 14 with Hello UI, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone also offers 5G connectivity, biometric authentication, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launched in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was unveiled in India as the latest addition to the company’s Edge series of smartphones. This top-of-the-line model features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. With a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, the handset boasts a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India and is available in a 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It can be purchased in Darkest Spruce, Peach Fuzz, and Sheer Bliss color options through the company’s website and Flipkart. As part of a special introductory offer, the handset is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, inclusive of an Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions.

Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra operates on Android 14 with the company’s new Hello UI. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+ support, and up to 2500nits peak brightness.

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the handset offers 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Camera-wise, it includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also boasts a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with various sensors and biometric authentication features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities. Motorola claims up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the device measures 161.09×72.38×8.59mm and weighs 197g.