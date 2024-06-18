Realme GT 6 India Price Leak for June 20 Launch

In Short:

Realme is set to launch the GT 6 in India and globally on June 20, joining the already launched GT 6T. The company has shared design, color, and availability details, but the price is yet to be announced. Leaks suggest the GT 6 could start at Rs. 39,999 in India. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system, 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging, and a 50MP primary and telephoto camera setup.

The Realme GT 6 is all set to launch in India and globally on June 20, joining the previously unveiled Realme GT 6T in the country. Realme has shared some key details about the upcoming Realme GT 6, including its design, color options, and availability. Although the company has confirmed some of the smartphone’s features, the price is yet to be announced. However, the price of the Indian variant of the Realme GT 6 has been leaked online ahead of the official launch.

Realme GT 6 Price in India (Expected)

According to a report by Smartprix, the Realme GT 6 is expected to start at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, without any launch offers. Additionally, a higher configuration with 12GB + 256GB could be priced at Rs. 42,999, also without any offers or discounts. The publication noted that the prices were briefly displayed on the official website.

As of now, the Realme India microsite does not list the prices or specific RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming handset.

Realme GT 6 Specifications

The Realme GT 6 will be launched in India on June 20 at 1:30 pm IST and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for effective heat management.

Moreover, the Realme GT 6 will come equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supported by 120W SuperVOOC charging, capable of charging the phone from zero to 100 percent in just 28 minutes. The phone’s camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, along with various AI-powered tools for improved image processing.

