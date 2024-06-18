Leaked: Oppo A3 Pro Price, Specs, Live Images in India

Oppo A3 Pro is set to launch in India with significant differences from its Chinese counterpart. The Indian variant will have a unique design, including rectangular camera island and thick bezels. It is expected to start at Rs. 17,999 and come with a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone will also feature a 50MP primary rear camera and a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC flash charging.

Oppo A3 Pro to Launch in India with Unique Design and Specifications

Oppo A3 Pro Price and Design in India (Expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro is anticipated to enter the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the higher variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 19,999. This information comes from a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414).

The Oppo A3 Pro India variant leaked live images showing the design

The design of the Indian Oppo A3 Pro is expected to deviate significantly from its Chinese counterpart. Instead of a circular rear camera module, the Indian version may feature a rectangular camera island. Live images of the handset show thick bezels, a relatively thick chin, and a centred hole-punch slot on the front panel.

Oppo A3 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Oppo A3 Pro for the Indian market, with model number “CPH2666,” is rumored to sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD screen. It is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone could run on Android 14-based Funtouch 14.

Camera-wise, the Indian variant of the Oppo A3 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A3 Pro is expected to house a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC flash charging in India. The leaked retail box hints at a 360-degree damage-proof Armour body and Splash touch support. The handset is likely to be assembled at Oppo’s facility in Greater Noida.