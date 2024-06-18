Upcoming iQoo Z9 Turbo+ to Launch Soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset

In Short:

The iQoo Z9 series may soon introduce a new model called the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. Rumored to launch with the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, this model is expected to offer higher specifications than the current iQoo Z9 Turbo. The iQoo Z9 Turbo features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Pricing starts at approximately Rs. 23,000.

The iQoo Z9 series is expected to be expanded with the introduction of a new model, known as the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. This new addition is rumored to join the existing lineup which consists of the iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, and iQoo Z9 Turbo models that were unveiled back in April. Information from a prominent tipster suggests that the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will offer higher specifications compared to the current Turbo model.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch and Features (Rumored)

A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station indicates that the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is currently in development and could be launched soon. Another source suggests that this new model may be powered by the high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset from MediaTek. While specific details are scarce at the moment, it is expected that the Turbo+ variant will offer improved specifications over the existing iQoo Z9 Turbo model.

iQoo Z9 Turbo Specifications

The iQoo Z9 Turbo model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It boasts a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and comes with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 pre-installed.

In terms of cameras, the iQoo Z9 Turbo sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor. The starting price for this model in China is CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant.