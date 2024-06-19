Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected to launch in October, possible rebranding in China.

Samsung is preparing to launch new Galaxy products like Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring, and possibly Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim at an event rumored to be in July. A tipster suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be released in China as Galaxy W25 in October. Rumored specs include a titanium frame, 7.6-inch inner screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and triple rear camera setup.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil a range of new Galaxy products at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring, along with new wearables and earbuds. Recent rumors have also been circulating about another model in the foldable series, known as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, which is rumored to launch under the name Samsung Galaxy W25 in China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Launch Timeline

Tipster Ice Universe shared on X that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be launched in October, a few months after the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The device will reportedly be introduced in China as the Galaxy W25.

No specific details were provided regarding whether this timeline pertains to China only or other global regions. The upcoming foldable phone is anticipated to be lighter, thinner, and larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, potentially featuring a titanium frame but without S Pen support.

Last month, Ross Young, the Co-Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. He hinted that the device might be launched in the fourth quarter of this year and could be priced similarly to the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Rumored)

Rumors suggest that Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 10, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring will likely be unveiled. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to feature a titanium frame, a 7.6-inch inner screen, and a 6.3-inch cover display. It may run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It may also feature a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera, with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W charging.