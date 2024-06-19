Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra price and color options leak alongside Moto G85 5G details

Motorola is set to launch the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra globally on June 25, along with the Moto G85 5G. The Razr 50 series phones are expected to replace the Razr 40 models. Prices for the Razr 50 are rumored to start at around Rs. 80,500, while the Razr 50 Ultra could cost Rs. 1,07,300. The Moto G85 5G may be priced at around Rs. 31,200. Key features include impressive camera specifications, fast charging support, and innovative design with clamshell foldable screens.

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra Officially Confirmed for June 25 Launch

Motorola has officially announced that the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra will be launching in China as well as in global markets on June 25. These next-generation clamshell foldable handsets are set to succeed the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Additionally, the company will also introduce the Motorola S50 Neo in China, which is expected to be launched globally as the Moto G85 5G.

Price and Colour Options for Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, and Moto G85 5G

The rumoured prices for the Motorola Razr 50 suggest that it will start at EUR 899 (approximately Rs. 80,500) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be priced at EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,07,300) for the 12GB + 512GB model. The Razr 50 may be available in Grey, Orange, and Sand colours, while the Ultra variant could come in Blue, Green, and Peach shades.

Rumours also indicate that the Moto G85 5G could be priced at EUR 349 (around Rs. 31,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone is likely to be offered in Grey, Olivin, and Surf (Blue) colour options.

Expected Features of Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, and Moto G85 5G

The Motorola Razr 50 is speculated to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and a 3,950mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging capabilities.

Both models are expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ OLED main screen and a 3.6-inch cover display. The cameras are rumoured to include 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

As for the Moto G85 5G, it is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Motorola S50 Neo with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The phone may also sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.