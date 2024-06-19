OnePlus to Unveil Glacier Battery Tech on June 20; Ace 3 Pro Likely First Device

OnePlus, in collaboration with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), is launching a new smartphone battery technology called “Glacier Battery” on June 20. This technology aims to improve the battery life and performance of smartphones, eliminating the need for power banks. The first smartphone to feature this new Glacier Battery technology is expected to be the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which may come with a 6,100mAh battery.

Launch Details

OnePlus has confirmed through Weibo posts that the Glacier Battery technology will be announced on June 20 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). This technology, designed for Ace smartphones, promises to provide a breakthrough in battery life experience.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Details

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is rumored to feature a 6,100mAh battery with 100W charging support, enabling quick charging in under 30 minutes. Despite the large battery size, the handset is expected to maintain a slim profile with a thickness of 8mm. Additionally, future OnePlus smartphones are likely to incorporate this new battery technology.

Expected Specifications

Based on leaks, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro may feature a curved edge 1.5K resolution 8T LTPO screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is also rumored to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.