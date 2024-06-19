Samsung Galaxy S25 may share main camera sensor with Galaxy S24

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year, with leaks suggesting that the vanilla model and Plus variant will have a 12-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy S25 is rumored to have a 50-megapixel main camera, making it the fourth generation with this feature. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to have notable camera upgrades, including a quad rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel main camera. The phone may also have a 4,000mAh battery like its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Camera Details Revealed

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year. Recent leaks have provided some insight into the camera specifications of these upcoming flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Camera Details

A leaked report from GalaxyClub suggests that the Galaxy S25 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24. Both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are rumored to have a 12-megapixel front camera, maintaining the resolution from previous models. Additional specifics about the sensors are currently unknown.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Upgrades

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have significant camera upgrades. It may sport a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. These improvements would mark a significant leap from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Other Expected Features

Aside from the camera enhancements, the Galaxy S25 might retain the same 4,000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. The device is expected to carry the SM-S931 model number. The vanilla model is rumored to feature a 6.36-inch display and be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset across all markets.