Best phones under Rs. 50,000: Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy A55

Smartphone brands are focusing on the sub-Rs 50,000 price segment with Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola launching new devices. Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, OnePlus 12R, and Samsung Galaxy A55 are competing in this segment. Xiaomi 14 Civi offers premium features at an effective price of Rs. 47,999, making it a good choice in this range. Other phones like Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and OnePlus 12R also offer competitive specs and features.

The sub-Rs 50,000 price segment has become a new attraction for smartphone brands. Xiaomi recently launched its latest Xiaomi 14 Civi in this price segment. OnePlus is also present in this segment with its OnePlus 12R, while Samsung is looking to gain some share in the segment with its latest Galaxy A55 series. Lastly, Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Ultra that brings some flagship-grade features at an effective price of Rs. 49,999. Which is the best smartphone in this price segment? We have compared all these devices to provide you with a comprehensive view.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Price in India

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is priced starting at Rs. 42,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 47,999. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the single variant but is currently available at an effective price of Rs. 49,999 due to discounts. The OnePlus 12R is available in different variants with prices ranging from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 45,999. The Samsung Galaxy A55 starts at Rs. 39,999 and goes up to Rs. 45,999.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Design

All four phones boast a premium finish. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes in multiple color options, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a sandblasted aluminum frame in different finishes, the OnePlus 12R features a glass finish with a large camera module, and the Samsung Galaxy A55 complements the flagship Galaxy S24 series lineup with a sleek design.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Display

The Xiaomi 14 Civi offers a 6.55-inch 1.5K quad-curve AMOLED display, the OnePlus 12R comes with an LTPO AMOLED display, and the Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Performance and Software

The Xiaomi 14 Civi and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 features an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor. Each phone runs on its respective software based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Cameras

The Xiaomi 14 Civi and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offer impressive camera setups, while the OnePlus 12R and Samsung Galaxy A55 also deliver good camera performance with their respective configurations.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Battery

The Xiaomi 14 Civi offers a 4,700mAh battery with fast charging support, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, the OnePlus 12R features a 5,500mAh battery with fast charging support, and the Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging support.

Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Conclusion

In conclusion, the Xiaomi 14 Civi stands out as a great option in this price segment, closely followed by the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and OnePlus 12R. The Samsung Galaxy A55 also offers a compelling choice in this segment.