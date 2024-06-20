iQoo Z9x Review: Redefining Budget 5G Performance?

Budget 5G smartphones have improved over the years, offering more value. iQoo Z9x, priced under Rs. 15,000, competes in the market. With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB RAM, it offers decent performance for its price. It has good battery life, but its camera quality is average. However, it lacks features like OIS and ultrawide camera, making it fall short compared to competitors.

Budget 5G Smartphone Market Evolving with iQoo Z9x

Over the years, budget 5G smartphones have improved significantly in terms of hardware and features. With the ‘5G tax’ now eliminated, consumers are demanding more value from budget devices. Samsung and Motorola have set the bar high with features like high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays and basic IP ratings under Rs. 15,000.

iQoo Z9x Review: Price in India

The iQoo Z9x is competitively priced in India, starting from Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Available in Tornado Green and Storm Grey, the phone offers value for its price.

iQoo Z9x Review: Design

The iQoo Z9x sports a modest design, focusing more on functionality than aesthetics. The polycarbonate rear panel and frame provide durability, with an iridescent matte finish. Despite being lightweight, the phone boasts an IP64 dust and water resistance certification, a rare feature in this price range.

iQoo Z9x Review: Specifications and Software

The iQoo Z9x is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. While the software may come with some bloatware, it offers extensive customization options. Performance-wise, the phone delivers decent benchmark scores and gaming capabilities, with support for a 120Hz refresh rate display.

iQoo Z9x Review: Performance

The iQoo Z9x excels in gaming performance and battery life, thanks to its 6,000mAh battery and efficient processor. The phone offers good graphics performance, smooth gameplay, and a dynamic screen refresh rate. Additionally, the stereo speakers enhance the audio experience while gaming or watching videos.

iQoo Z9x Review: Cameras

Despite its limitations, the iQoo Z9x’s 50-megapixel primary camera captures decent photos with saturated colors. The phone struggles in low-light conditions and lacks sharpness and detail. Video recording is capped at 1080p 30fps, which may disappoint some users. However, the phone offers an IP64 rating and fast charging capabilities, making it a solid choice for those priorities.

iQoo Z9x Review: Verdict

The iQoo Z9x presents a compelling option in the budget 5G smartphone market, offering unique features like an IP64 rating and fast charging. However, it faces tough competition from rivals like the Moto G64 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy M34 5G, which offer different strengths in design, software, and camera capabilities. Ultimately, the choice between these devices depends on individual priorities and preferences.

