Samsung Galaxy smartphones to get AI painting feature in One UI 6.1.1

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are set to receive the new One UI 6.1.1 update, with advanced AI features like turning portrait photos into paintings. The update is also rumored to include new graffiti generation capabilities using the S-Pen. Quality-of-life improvements like enhanced animations and wallpaper scaling are expected. The update may only be available for Galaxy foldables and tablets, with the Galaxy S24 series possibly receiving similar features in a future update.

The Samsung Galaxy smartphones are set to receive the One UI 6.1.1 update soon, which will bring several new artificial intelligence (AI) features. According to a post by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), the update will enhance the existing AI features introduced with Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI-powered tools unveiled earlier this year. One of the anticipated new features is an AI-powered tool that can transform captured portrait photos into paintings of various styles.

In a post on X, the tipster known as Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared details about the upcoming update. A key feature of the update is expected to be an AI-powered sketches tool that allows users to transform portrait photos into paintings.

In One UI 6.1.1, you can use AI to paint the portrait photos you take into various styles. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2024

The One UI 6.1.1 update is also expected to introduce a new graffiti generation feature for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. While specific details about its functionality are not disclosed by the tipster, it is suggested to utilize the S-Pen and image-generation capabilities of the handsets, potentially offering a text-to-image generation feature. This feature could be powered by Samsung Gauss Image, the company’s generative AI model for image generation. Additionally, the update is rumored to bring quality-of-life improvements such as enhanced animations and increased wallpaper animation scale to provide a more engaging user experience.

One UI 6.1.1 Compatibility