Leaked Moto G85 Design Renders Show Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

The Moto G85 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Moto G84. It may feature a curved OLED display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 50MP dual rear cameras. Leaked renders show the phone in blue, black, and green shades with a hole-punch selfie camera and square-shaped dual rear camera setup. It could run on Android 14 and have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Moto G85 is set to be launched as the next iteration in the Moto G series, succeeding the Moto G84 from last year. The phone has already been spotted in the Geekbench database last month, and now, an Indian tipster has leaked the complete specifications and renders of the Moto G85.

Moto G85 Design (Rumoured)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) revealed the specifications and design renders of the Moto G85 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The renders showcase the phone in blue, black, and green color options with a curved display. The display features a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera and a square-shaped dual rear camera setup.

Moto G85 Specifications (Rumoured)

According to the leaks, the Moto G85 is expected to run on Android 14 and sport a 6.67-inch 3D curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is rumored to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX882) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front camera is speculated to be 32-megapixels. The cameras are said to support video recording at up to 1080p/60fps resolution.

Connectivity options on the Moto G85 may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and a USB 2.0 port. The phone is also expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Additionally, it may feature dual microphones, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, along with sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Moto G85 is speculated to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support through QC 3+ and PD 3.0 standards. The phone is rumored to have dimensions of 161.91×73.06×7.59mm and weigh 171g.