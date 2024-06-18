Leaked: Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specs with AI Features

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to launch globally on June 18 with the Oppo Reno 12 5G series. The phone is rumored to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy SoC, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. It may come with a triple rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, and AI features like AI Eraser and AI Smart Image Matting. It is expected to be priced at EUR 329.99.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G set to launch alongside Oppo Reno 12 5G series

Oppo Reno 12F 5G price, design (expected)

According to a PassionateGeekz report, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G is anticipated to be released on June 18 alongside the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. It is rumored to come in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expected to be priced at EUR 329.99 (approximately Rs. 29,500).

The leaked design renders display the Oppo Reno 12F 5G in green and orange color options, featuring a circular rear camera module housing three camera sensors and a Halo Light unit. The Halo Light function can be customized for various notifications such as gaming mode, message alerts, and charging status.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G specifications, features (expected)

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2.5D display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy SoC, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to come with 512GB of UFS storage, 12GB of LPRRR4X RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is said to have a 32-megapixel sensor.

Additional AI features like AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from photos, AI Smart Image Matting, and AI Studio tools for creating stickers and artistic effects are also expected. Furthermore, AI LinkBoost and AI BeaconLink features are speculated to enhance connectivity, allowing users to make calls without a SIM card.