Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Reduced in Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: New Price and Specs Available

The price of the Apple iPhone 15 in India has been reduced once again, as part of an ongoing sale event on Flipkart. Customers can now purchase the latest iPhone model from Apple at a discounted rate during the Mega June Bonanza sale on the e-commerce platform. The sale is set to end later this week. Although this is not the lowest price drop for the iPhone 15 in India, Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount as well as an additional discount on bank cards, further reducing the cost of the iPhone 15 in India.

iPhone 15 Price in India During Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza Sale

The current price of the iPhone 15 in India is Rs. 67,999 as part of Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza sale. The discount is available for all five colour options – Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow, for the base model with 128GB storage. Apple initially launched the iPhone 15 in India at a price of Rs. 79,990 in September 2023.

Customers can also get an additional discount of Rs. 55,000 by exchanging their existing smartphone towards the purchase of the iPhone 15 in India. However, the exchange device must be in good condition to avail of the maximum discount.

Moreover, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on non-EMI transactions made using eligible bank credit cards during the Mega June Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

It’s worth mentioning that the price of the iPhone 15 on Flipkart had previously dropped to Rs. 65,999 in April, making this the second lowest price drop for the handset on the platform. During the earlier price drop, Flipkart also offered an extra Rs. 1,000 discount on Google Pay UPI transactions.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17, similar to the other three handsets in the iPhone 15 series from Apple. It is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, previously seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is the first non-Pro model to include Apple’s Dynamic Island instead of a display notch.

It sports a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture for capturing photos and videos, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPhone 15 comes with a 3,349mAh battery that supports charging with a 20W charger, which needs to be purchased separately as Apple no longer includes it with the smartphone.