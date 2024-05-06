33.1 C
Product Launches

Leaked Live Images Show Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with Hole-Punch Display and Dual Rear Cameras

By ITN Media
Foldable smartphone open and closed view.

In Short:


Motorola is set to launch the Razr 50 Ultra, a successor to the Razr 40 Ultra, with leaked images showcasing a large secondary screen and dual rear cameras. The phone may come with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and three color options. Rumored to be named Razr+ 2024, it could debut in select markets. The Razr 40 Ultra, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and dual rear cameras, was priced at Rs. 89,999.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is set to be officially announced soon as the successor to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Ahead of the official unveiling, leaked live images reveal its design. The upcoming clamshell foldable phone showcases a large secondary screen with a hole punch design, thin bezels, and dual rear cameras. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be available in three color options.

Leaked Design Details

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The images show a large secondary display with a hole punch cutout and thin bezels. The flip-style foldable phone is depicted in black with a dual rear camera setup.

motorola razr 50 91mobiles Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Alleged live image of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
Photo Credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore/ 91mobiles

Expected Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to come with model number XT-24510-3 and may feature a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It could be offered in blue, green, and orange color variants.

Market Debut

The device may debut in select markets as the Motorola Razr+ 2024. Although it was earlier spotted on the EEC website with the model number XT2453-1, Motorola has not confirmed any details yet, so it’s best to take these rumors with caution.

Previous Model Details

The predecessor, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3.6-inch pOLED outer screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, dual rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently debuted in the market as the successor to the Edge 30. To know more about this and other latest gadgets, tune in to Orbital Podcast.
More articles

