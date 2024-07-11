Leaked live image shows Infinix Note 40X 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and 108MP camera

In Short:

Infinix is working on a new phone called the Note 40X 5G, following the launch of the Note 40 5G in India. Leaked images show a glossy blue design with a triple rear camera setup and Infinix branding. The phone is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000, come in blue and starlit black colors, and feature a 6.78-inch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 108-megapixel main camera. It will also have Bluetooth, NFC, IR Blaster, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 40X 5G Leak Reveals Design and Specifications

Infinix recently launched the Infinix Note 40 5G in India and now it seems they are gearing up to introduce a new addition to the Note series – the Infinix Note 40X 5G. While the brand is yet to make an official announcement, a leak has surfaced showcasing the alleged design and specifications of the upcoming 5G phone.

Infinix Note 40X 5G Design and Price Range

Passionategeekz shared a leaked live image and specs of the Infinix Note 40X 5G. The image depicts a glossy blue finish with a rectangular-shaped camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. The Infinix branding is placed at the bottom of the phone.

Infinix Note 40X 5G leak in live image

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India and will be available in blue and starlit black colors.

Infinix Note 40X 5G Specifications

The Infinix Note 40X 5G is rumored to feature Android 14-based XOS 14 and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Infinix Note 40X 5G may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth and NFC, along with features like an IR Blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.