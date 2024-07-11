OnePlus 12R to Debut Sunset Dune Color Option in India Shortly

OnePlus announced the upcoming availability of the OnePlus 12R in a new Sunset Dune colour variant in India. The phone was initially launched in Cool Blue and Iron Gray. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support. The new variant is expected to have similar specifications and price as existing models.

OnePlus 12R to Launch in New ‘Sunset Dune’ Color Variant

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will soon be available in a new color option called Sunset Dune in India. The smartphone originally debuted in January with Cool Blue and Iron Gray color options, priced starting at Rs. 39,999. The new variant will join the existing color choices and is expected to offer similar specifications and pricing.

Details on Sunset Dune Variant

Through a social media post, OnePlus announced the upcoming Sunset Dune color variant, showcasing the unique camera unit design. While the brand has not revealed specific details about the availability and features of this variant, it is anticipated to resemble the Minsha Gold finish of the OnePlus Ace 3.

Current Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 12R was originally launched with a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 45,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. It is presently listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs. 39,000.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

The OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also includes a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.