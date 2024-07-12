Xiaomi’s Decade-long Journey in India: 10 Key Insights

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 13 5G and celebrated its 10th anniversary in India on Tuesday at an event in Bengaluru. Gadgets 360 was present at the event, capturing every significant moment. Besides the introduction of the Redmi 13 5G, Xiaomi also brought forth the Redmi Buds 5C, two new power banks, and the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. In addition to these, the company unveiled its first electric car – Xiaomi SU7 Max – at the event. Unfortunately, the car will not be available in India for at least the next three years.

During the past decade, Xiaomi has accomplished remarkable feats. Here are some of the standout achievements and future plans as discussed by Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B during a roundtable that Gadgets 360 attended in anticipation of the launch event.

Flagship Phone at Under Rs. 15,000

Xiaomi entered the Indian market in 2014 with the launch of the Mi 3, a flagship phone equipped with a Snapdragon 800 chipset priced at just Rs. 14,999. This phone featured a 5-inch display, ran on Android 4.4-based MIUI 5.0, and boasted a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel selfie unit, and a 3,050mAh battery.

GDP Doubled in 10 years

Xiaomi‘s GDP in India has doubled in the last 10 years

Xiaomi President Muralikrishnan mentioned that the company’s GDP has more than doubled in the last decade, from around 2.04 trillion in 2014 to about 3.94 trillion in 2024, with expectations to reach 4 trillion by year-end.

250 Million Smartphones Shipped

Since the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi has reportedly shipped about 250 million or approximately 25 crore devices in India to date, as per Muralikrishnan.

350 Million Devices Shipped

Overall, Xiaomi claims to have shipped over 350 million or 35 crore devices in India since 2014. These include smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, smart TVs, and all other products sold by Xiaomi in the country.

AI Vision for the Future

While many smartphone manufacturers are integrating AI features into their flagship devices, Xiaomi believes in having AI as a foundational layer to power essential smartphone features.

AI should be considered as a fundamental layer, says Muralikrishnan

Muralikrishnan shared Xiaomi‘s ongoing work on various use cases involving AI, without revealing specifics about these features and their expected release.

Focus on Performance and Experience

In the upcoming years, Xiaomi will not only prioritize performance but also aim to enhance and optimize the overall user experience across all forthcoming products. This will be achieved through sustained investments in R&D and the development of crucial proprietary technologies.

Relationships and Partnerships

Muralikrishnan addressed the plan to engage more manufacturing partners in India to strengthen the Make in India initiative. Xiaomi intends to introduce more AIoT products to its lineup while enhancing relationships with channel partners in both offline and online sectors and expanding offline reach.

Increase Locally Sourced Raw Materials for Production

Xiaomi aims to boost the local sourcing of non-semiconductor BOM (Bill of Materials) for its smartphones. Currently standing at 35 percent, Xiaomi plans to elevate this figure to 55 percent within the next two years, as shared by Muralikrishnan.

Largest Connected Ecosystem in India

Xiaomi envisions becoming the largest connected ecosystem in India by leveraging its HyperOS software across all devices in the foreseeable future.

Ensure Carbon Neutrality by 2040

Xiaomi India will also work on several initiatives to bring this to fruition

Muralikrishnan expressed Xiaomi‘s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. The company also plans to leverage technology for social impact, such as the recently announced breast cancer screening program in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation.

70 Million Devices Shipped in the Coming Decade

To conclude the roundtable keynote, Xiaomi India’s Muralikrishnan aimed at shipping 700 million or 70 crore devices in India over the next 10 years.