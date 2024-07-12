New in India: Oppo Reno 12 5G Series with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, AI Features – Price and Specs

Oppo launched the Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14. Priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999 for the Pro model, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12 model, both phones boast impressive camera setups, AI-integrated features, 5G connectivity, and fast charging support. Available on Flipkart and Oppo India website from July 18 and July 25 respectively.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G launched in India

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were officially launched in India on Friday (July 12). Both smartphones are part of Oppo’s new flagship lineup and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets. They feature AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and come with ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14. The highlight of the devices is the triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 camera. The Oppo Reno 12 series was previously launched in China and some global markets, with similar specifications.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It will be available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold colors starting from July 18. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and will be available in Astro Silver, Matte Brown, and Sunset Peach colors from July 25. Both phones will be sold through Flipkart and Oppo India website.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G feature dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1. Oppo promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for these devices. They come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, HDR10+ support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The cameras include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with other lenses for wide-angle and telephoto shots.

Both phones feature AI-integrated features like AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak. They also offer AI-based camera features such as AI Best Face and AI Eraser 2.0. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, and Wi-Fi 6. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and IP65-rated build. The Reno 12 5G series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging for fast charging.