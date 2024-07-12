New leak reveals price, colors, storage details of Google Pixel 9 lineup

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 9 family, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Leaks suggest European pricing, colours, and storage options. The Pixel 9 is expected to start at EUR 899, the Pixel 9 Pro at EUR 1,099, the Pixel 9 Pro XL at EUR 1,199, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at EUR 1,899. Prices may see an increase from last year’s models.

Google is gearing up for the launch of its Pixel 9 family at an upcoming hardware event, with the series expected to include the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While details about these models have already been revealed, a recent leak has shed light on their pricing, color options, and storage configurations for the European market.

Pixel 9 series prices leaked

A leak from French publication Dealabs has provided insight into the pricing, color choices, and storage variants of the Pixel 9 series in France. According to the leak, the Pixel 9 will start at EUR 899 for the 128GB version and EUR 999 for the 256GB variant. The color options for this model may include Cosmo, Mojito, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro is rumored to have a starting price of EUR 1,099 for the 128GB version. The 256GB and 512GB models are expected to be priced at EUR 1,199 and EUR 1,329, respectively. Color choices for the high-end version might include Obsidian and Hazel, while other options could feature Porcelain and Pink finishes.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is reportedly priced at EUR 1,199 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants expected to cost EUR 1,299, EUR 1,429, and EUR 1,689, respectively. Color options for this model may include Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it could be priced at EUR 1,899 for the 256GB version and EUR 2,029 for the 512GB variant, with color options including Porcelain and Obsidian.

The leaked pricing for the Pixel 9 series suggests a potential increase in prices compared to the previous year’s models. While the base Pixel 8 was priced at EUR 799, the base variants of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro seem to maintain similar price points as their predecessors.