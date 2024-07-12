Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Review: AI-Packed Stylish Performer with Useful Features

Oppo’s Reno 12 Pro is aimed at the youth with a fancy design and flagship camera features. Priced at Rs 36,999, it offers AI features, unique design, and good performance. The 5G phone has a slim design, vibrant display, and powerful cameras. However, its software needs improvement, and faces tough competition. Overall, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is a sleek option with interesting AI features and good camera capabilities.

Oppo‘s Reno series aims to capture the attention of the younger generation with its stylish design and high-quality camera features. The latest addition to the series, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option. This new smartphone from Oppo combines AI capabilities with attractive design and strong performance, making it a unique offering in the market.

Competition in the Market

Despite the unique features of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, the competition in the market is fierce, with other brands offering flagship-grade features and specifications. It will be interesting to see if the Oppo Reno 12 Pro can distinguish itself from its competitors.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Design: Slim and Sleek

Dual-tone finish at the rear panel

Weighs 181 grams

Colours – Sunset Gold and Space Brown

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro continues the tradition of sleek and attractive design seen in the Reno series. The dual-tone finish on the rear panel, along with the choice of colours like Sunset Gold and Space Brown, adds to the premium look and feel of the smartphone. At just 7.4mm thick and weighing 181 grams, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is both sleek and lightweight.

Notably, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is IP65 rated, a feature not present in its predecessor. Additionally, the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, offering enhanced durability and protection.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Display: Crisp and Vibrant

6.7-inch Quad Curved Full HD+ AMOLED display

120Hz screen refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The display also boasts 1500nits of peak brightness, ensuring visibility even in bright sunlight.

Users can customise display settings and benefit from features like Bedtime Mode and Adaptive Tone for a more personalised viewing experience. The in-display fingerprint sensor provides convenient and secure access to the phone.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G AI Features: Useful in Long Run

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro offers a range of AI-powered features designed to enhance user productivity and creativity. From AI-powered text generation to advanced image editing tools, the phone leverages AI technology to offer a unique and versatile user experience.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Software: Still Needs Improvement

Android 14-based ColorOS 14

3 years of OS upgrades

Extensive customisation options

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, offering a range of features and customisation options. While the software provides a good level of customisation, it also comes with pre-installed bloatware that may affect user experience.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Performance: Good for Daily Usage

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC

12GB LPDDR4X RAM / Up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Virtual RAM expansion up to 12GB

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, offering reliable performance for daily tasks. The phone delivers decent performance and includes features like BeaconLink for enhanced Bluetooth connectivity.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Cameras: Delivers as Promised

Rear: 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 + 50-megapixel telephoto camera with Samsung S5KJN5

Front: 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN5 sensor

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro features a versatile camera setup that delivers sharp and detailed images in various lighting conditions. The phone’s camera capabilities are a standout feature, offering users the ability to capture high-quality photos and videos.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Battery: Decent Enough

5,000mAh battery

80W SuperVOOC fast charging support

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that provides long-lasting power. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Verdict

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro offers a compelling combination of design, performance, and camera capabilities at its price point. While facing stiff competition from other brands, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro stands out with its AI features and stylish design. For users seeking a sleek smartphone with innovative AI capabilities, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is worth considering.