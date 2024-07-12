Honor Magic Vs 3 Launched: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Periscope Camera, Price & Specs

The Honor Magic Vs 3, a new foldable smartphone, was launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and triple rear cameras. It has a 7.92-inch primary OLED display and offers up to 1TB of storage. Priced starting from CNY 6,999, it features 5G connectivity, 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a slim profile with different thicknesses based on color variant.

The Honor Magic Vs 3 was officially unveiled in China, showcasing its newest book-style foldable smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and available in three distinct colour options. The phone boasts a slim profile, measuring 9.7mm in thickness when folded and as thin as 4.65mm when opened, depending on the colour variant. The Honor Magic Vs 3 is also outfitted with triple rear cameras, including a periscope sensor, and fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 66W charging along with 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Honor Magic Vs 3 price

The Honor Magic Vs 3 is priced starting at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There are also options for 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, which are priced at CNY 7,699 (approx. Rs. 88,000) and CNY 8,699 (around Rs. 1,00,000) respectively. The phone is currently available for purchase in China in Qilian Snow, Tundra Green, and Velvet Black colour options.

Honor Magic Vs 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Honor Magic Vs 3 operates on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.1 overlay. It features a primary 7.92-inch OLED display and a 6.43-inch OLED cover display, both supporting Stylus input with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, it also includes a Titanium hinge and Honor’s self-developed RF chip.

The camera setup on the Honor Magic Vs 3 comprises a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. Additionally, there are 16-megapixel sensors for selfies on both the cover screen and main screen.

The phone supports various connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and more. It comes with sensors like an ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

With a 5,000mAh battery and support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, the Honor Magic Vs 3 offers a sleek design with varying thicknesses based on the colour variant. The Velvet Black version weighs around 229 grams, while other colour options are approximately 231 grams in weight.