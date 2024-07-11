Initial thoughts on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

In Short:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are announced globally, available for pre-booking in India from July 24. Prices for the new foldables start higher than predecessors. Both devices come with enhanced AI features, including Interpreter and Portrait Studio. Galaxy Z Fold 6 is slimmer and lighter than previous models, while Flip 6 has a larger battery and upgraded main camera. Reviews on performance and features to follow soon.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Globally

In an exciting announcement, Samsung has launched its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, globally. While these new devices are now available for pre-booking in India, they are set to go on sale from July 24. At first glance, these foldables may appear similar to their predecessors, but upon closer inspection, one can notice the subtle tweaks that set them apart.

Pricing Details for India

The new foldables come with a price increase of Rs. 10,000 compared to the previous models. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs. 109,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 121,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 164,999 for the 256GB variant, Rs. 176,999 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 200,999 for the 1TB option.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch cover LTPO AMOLED display

AI Integration in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Samsung has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the smartphone industry, with a particular focus on enhancing user experience. The company has now brought AI features to its latest foldable devices, building on the success of the S-series smartphones earlier this year.

One of the standout AI features in the new devices is the Interpreter function, which facilitates real-time translation and enables face-to-face conversations using dual screens. The Conversation mode is particularly useful for travelers in unfamiliar language settings. Additionally, Samsung has introduced Note Assist for tasks like automatic transcription and summarizing meetings, as well as PDF Overlay translation for converting PDF files into different languages.

New Galaxy Foldables come with tons of AI features

Additional AI features include Live Translate for real-time call translations, Sketch to Image for creating art pieces from sketches, and Composer for crafting messages based on AI-recommended responses. These features enhance the overall usability and functionality of the devices.

First Impressions of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a slimmer and lighter design compared to its predecessor, offering improved portability. The device also features a refined hinge mechanism for enhanced durability. On the other hand, the Z Flip 6 comes with upgraded camera capabilities and a larger battery capacity, making it a compelling choice for users.

Both devices offer IP48 water resistance and promise top-notch performance powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The new foldables showcase Samsung’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design, setting a new benchmark in the foldable smartphone market.

For more in-depth reviews and insights on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, stay tuned for our upcoming coverage.