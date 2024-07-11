HMD’s First Indian Phone to Launch on July 25 without Arrow Name

HMD Arrow has been a subject of speculation for some time now. The Finnish brand was gearing up to launch the device in India under its own brand. HMD has now officially confirmed that the handset will be introduced with a different name. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, rumors point to a possible unveiling on July 25. The upcoming smartphone is expected to make its debut as a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which has been available in Europe since April.

HMD Arrow Moniker Dropped

Through its social media handles, HMD announced that it had chosen the “Arrow” name for its upcoming smartphone. However, due to legal reasons, the brand is unable to use this name. The final name of the phone will be revealed in the coming days.

The name Arrow was selected by HMD based on a user contest on X. The brand has assured that the contest entries are still valid, and winners will receive their prizes soon.

Although the launch date of the new HMD handset remains a mystery, a report by 91Mobiles hints at the company planning to host an event on July 25 in India for the launch of its first smartphone, which may offer 5G connectivity.

HMD’s First Phone in India: What we know so far

HMD’s upcoming phone could be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse. The Pulse, launched in Europe in April this year with a price tag of EUR 140 (approximately Rs. 12,460), is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black colors.

The Pulse features a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chip. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, up to 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.