Samsung reveals prices for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 in India

In Short:

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. The devices will be available for sale on July 24, with pre-booking orders currently being accepted. Pricing details vary per device, with offers such as cashback, upgrade bonuses, and discounts on accessories included for those who pre-book.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in India. In addition to these foldable phones, Samsung has also introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. These devices are set to go on sale later this month. However, there is no confirmation yet on when the new Galaxy Ring will be launched in the country.

Pre-Booking and Sale Details

Samsung has started taking pre-booking orders for all the devices announced at the event, except for Galaxy Ring, through its website. The sale of these devices is scheduled to begin on July 24th in India. Detailed pricing information for each device is provided below, along with pre-booking offers from the company.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The handset is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. Different color options are available based on the storage model.

Samsung is currently accepting pre-orders for its latest devices on its website.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 512GB variant is available for Rs. 1,21,999. The device comes in various color options.

Exclusive color options will be available on Samsung’s online store for both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 models.

Pre-booking offers for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 include cashback on HDFC Bank cards, upgrade bonuses, and more. Customers can also avail discounts on accessories and other Samsung products.

Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999 and comes in multiple color options. The Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3 series are also priced competitively, with pre-booking offers available for customers.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 can benefit from cashback offers or upgrade bonuses from select banks. Additional discounts on accessories are also available.