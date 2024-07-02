iQoo Z9 Lite 5G to Launch in India on July 15 with Design Unveiled

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on July 15, featuring a rectangular camera module and a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The phone is expected to have a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. With a lower price point compared to other iQoo models, it aims to be the brand’s “first entry-level 5G phone.”

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G to Launch in India Soon

The company has officially announced that the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G will soon be introduced in the Indian market. This upcoming smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G and will expand the iQoo Z9 5G series in India alongside the existing iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G models.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is scheduled to be launched in India on July 15, as confirmed by iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya. A promotional poster shared by Marya gives a glimpse of the rear panel design of the upcoming handset.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design

The rear panel of the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features a rectangular camera module in the top left corner, housing two camera sensors in separate circular units arranged vertically. The design also includes a LED flash unit and a green shade with a marble-like patterned finish, similar to the Vivo T3 Lite 5G.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Features and Expected Price Range

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is rumored to come with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP64-rated build. Other expected features include a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with AI capabilities, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

As iQoo’s “first entry-level 5G phone,” the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is expected to be priced lower than the iQoo Z9 5G and iQoo Z9x 5G models, which are currently priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. In comparison, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant in India.