Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2 Launching on July 12; MagicBook Art 14 Coming Next

Honor is set to launch new flagship products in China soon, including foldable smartphones, a tablet, and a laptop. The Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 Notebook will be unveiled on July 12 in Shenzhen. The MagicPad 2 will feature a 12.3-inch screen with AI-backed vision relief technology. The upcoming foldable smartphones are expected to succeed the previous models with improved specifications.

Honor will unveil a host of new flagship products in China in the coming days. The company is confirmed to introduce the next generation of foldable smartphones alongside a tablet and a laptop at a launch event in Shenzhen. It has now announced the date for the event and teased a few details about the upcoming products. The Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 Notebook are confirmed to be launched during the event. Honor also unveiled AI-backed features at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Shanghai which are expected to launch with some of the upcoming products.

Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Notebook launch

The Honor Magic V3, Magic Vs3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 Notebook are confirmed to launch in China on July 12 at an event in Shenzhen, the company confirmed via a Weibo post. The post announcing the date shows the sideways silhouette of one of the upcoming products, possibly one of the foldable smartphones. The body appears to be very slim with a slightly thicker camera bump.

Honor MagicPad 2 features

In another promotional poster on Weibo, the company confirms that the Honor MagicPad 2 will sport a 12.3-inch screen. It is also claimed to launch as the industry’s first vision relief tablet. This will entail the tablet employing the AI-backed defocus eye protection feature that the company showcased at the MWC Shanghai 2024 event.

The image also teases the design of the Honor MagicPad 2. It appears with a slim body and a flat display with very slim bezels. The tablet is expected to succeed the Honor MagicPad 13 which was introduced in July 2023.

Notably, the foldable smartphones, namely the Honor Magic V3 and the Honor Magic Vs3, are expected to succeed the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic Vs2.

Honor Magic V2, Magic Vs2 specifications

The Honor Magic V2 and Magic Vs2 were launched in September and October 2023, respectively. The former, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, sports a 6.43-inch cover display and a 7.92-inch inner screen.

The V2 handset also has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The book-style foldable smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge support. While folded, the phone measures 9.9mm and unfolded it is 4.7mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic Vs2 comes with a similar display, camera, battery, and charging specifications. But it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While folded, it measures 10.7mm and unfolded it measures 5.1mm in thickness.