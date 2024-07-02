Realme GT 6 to Launch on July 9 with Teased Rear Camera Design

Realme will be launching the GT 6 model in China on July 9. The Chinese variant of the phone will have a different design compared to the Indian version. The rear camera module and specifications have been teased, including a 50-megapixel main camera, 1.5K 8T LTPO display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and 100W fast charging support. The Indian variant of the Realme GT 6 is priced starting at Rs. 40,999.

Realme GT 6 to be Unveiled in China

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme GT 6 in China later this month. The company has teased some key features of the upcoming handset, including the front panel design. Recently, Realme also announced the launch date of the phone and shared a glimpse of the rear camera module in a poster. Notably, the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 will have a different design compared to the Indian version, which was launched in India as a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 model in China.

Realme GT 6 China Launch Date

The Realme GT 6 is set to debut in China on July 9 at 2pm (11:30am IST), as confirmed by the company in a Weibo post. A microsite dedicated to the phone also corroborates this information. The promotional images shared by Realme hint at the design of the rear camera module on the Realme GT 6.

The rear camera setup on the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is housed within a slightly raised, rectangular module with rounded edges. Unlike the Indian version, the sensors are protected by a layer. Additionally, the phone features a volume rocker and power button on the right edge.

Realme GT 6 Features (Chinese Variant)

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is reported to come with a 1.5K 8T LTPO BOE flat display boasting 6,000nits peak brightness and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a large battery with 100W fast charging support, and a metal middle frame.

Realme GT 6 Specifications, Price (Indian Variant)

In India, the Realme GT 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 8T LTPO AMOLED screen, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The base variant of the Realme GT 6 in India starts at Rs. 40,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The phone comes in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green color options.