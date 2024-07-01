Realme GT 6 China Variant Specs and Display Leak Before Launch

In Short:

Realme is set to launch the GT 6 in China in July, with a variant already available in India and select global markets. The Chinese version will have a different design and features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 1.5K display, and a 50-megapixel camera. The Indian variant has a 5,500mAh battery, 120W charging, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, priced at Rs. 40,999.

Realme GT 6 Launching in China in July

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in China in July, after its variant was recently launched in India and select global markets. The Indian version of the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Chinese variant of the handset is expected to have some differences from the Indian version, as suggested by promotional posters and online listings.

Realme GT 6 China Launch and Design

The official microsite for Realme GT 6 confirms that the phone is open for pre-orders in China, with the launch expected in July. The front panel design of the China variant was previously revealed, showcasing a flat screen with slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera. The handset will feature a metal middle frame as well.

Reports suggest that the phone may launch on July 11, as indicated by a listing on JD.com.

Realme GT 6 Features

The upcoming Realme GT 6 in China is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO BOE flat display with 6,000nits peak brightness and ultra-narrow bezels, along with a 50-megapixel main camera. The phone will also come with a large battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

Realme GT 6 India Variant Specifications and Price

The India variant of Realme GT 6 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It boasts a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 8T LTPO AMOLED display and runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

The starting price for the Realme GT 6 in India is Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant.