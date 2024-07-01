Realme GT 7 Pro with 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

In Short:

Realme plans to launch the GT 7 Pro in India this year, with leaks revealing details about its display, processor, and battery. It is expected to feature a 1.5K resolution display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone may lack telephoto macro support but could come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu recently revealed plans to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India later this year. Since then we have seen several leaks about this GT series smartphone online. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has posted details about the display, processor and battery of the Realme GT 7 Pro. It is tipped to get a 1.5K resolution display and could run on Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon chipset. The handset will offer upgrades over the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted details about the Realme GT 7 Pro. As per the tipster, the forthcoming phone will have a 1.5K resolution display with slightly curved edges. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The handset could feature a square-shaped camera module on the top left corner housing a triple-camera system. The camera setup could include a 50-megapixel multi-focal lens and a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with a 3x optical zoom. The phone might lack telephoto macro support.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to carry a battery unit with around 6,000mAh capacity. The tipster states that Realme will pack no less than a 5,800mAh battery on the phone. It could support 100W fast charging. It is said to have IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. It could get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Realme’s Vice President Chase Xu earlier in May announced plans to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. It is expected to go official by the end of this year.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will debut as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was launched in China last year with a price tag of CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.