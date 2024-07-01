Honor 200 5G Series Launching in India, Amazon Page Live

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are set to launch in India soon, with Amazon listing the devices as ‘coming soon’. The phones feature OLED full-HD+ screens, 5,200mAh batteries with 100W fast charging, and 50MP triple rear cameras. The Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99, while the Pro is priced at GBP 699.99. The Pro model also supports 66W wireless fast charging. Both phones are expected to be unveiled in July.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which were introduced in the UK last month, are set to launch in India soon. While Honor has not yet announced an official release date for the devices in the country, Amazon has already listed them on their website with a “coming soon” tag.

Honor 200 series spotted on Amazon

The landing page for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro is currently live on the Amazon India website. While the exact launch date is not specified, interested customers can sign up for notifications by clicking on the “Notify Me” button on the website. The listing highlights the phones’ triple rear cameras and 5G connectivity.

Recently, the Honor 200 Pro with the model number ELP-NX9 was spotted on the BIS website. Although the official launch date is yet to be announced, it is expected that both phones will be unveiled in July.

Honor 200 series price, specifications

In the UK, the Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99 (approximately Rs. 53,500), while the Honor 200 Pro is priced at GBP 699.99 (approximately Rs. 74,800).

Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and feature full-HD+ screens. The Pro model comes with a 6.78-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the vanilla model has a 6.7-inch display and runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. The phones boast triple rear camera setups, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. They also feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

Both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are equipped with 5,200mAh batteries that support 100W wired fast charging. The Pro model also supports 66W wireless fast charging.