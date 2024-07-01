Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Featuring AI Camera Set to Launch in India; Design Sneak Peek Revealed

Realme 13 Pro 5G series will soon be unveiled in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the lineup in the country. It has also teased the design of one of the upcoming handsets. However, Realme has not yet announced a launch timeline or revealed any key specifications of the series. The series is expected to succeed the Realme 12 Pro lineup, which was introduced in India in January this year.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series launch

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon, the company said in a press release. An exact timeline for the launch is yet to be revealed. A live microsite of the lineup is live on Flipkart, confirming the availability of the upcoming handsets.

Realme did not confirm what phones will be part of the new series. The upcoming series may also feature a Realme 13 Pro 5G and a Realme 13 Pro+ 5G model, succeeding the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series design (expected)

The design of one of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones has been teased in a banner on the microsite. The silhouette of the rear panel holds a large circular camera module. The word “hyperimage” is embossed on the camera island which is seen in a golden shade. The ridges on the right edge show the placement of the power button and volume rockers.

Realme 13 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series handsets have been teased to feature AI-backed cameras and are also claimed to be equipped with several industry-first features. It is touted to be the company’s “first professional AI camera” phone. However, no details about the camera have yet been revealed.

An older leak suggested that the Realme 13 Pro 5G is likely to launch in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The leak added that the phone may be offered in monet gold, monet purple, and sky green shades. The last colorway could be limited to the 12GB RAM variants. We can expect to learn more about the Realme 13 Pro series in the coming few days.